Billionaire conservative icon David Koch dies at 79
Billionaire conservative figure David Koch has died, his brother Charles Koch confirmed in a statement, according to ABC News.
He was 79 years old.
"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David. Anyone who worked with David surely experienced his giant personality and passion for life," Charles Koch wrote in a statement, adding that his brother was diagnosed with prostate cancer 27 years ago.
According to The Associated Press his death comes a year after he stepped down from Koch Industries, the corporation he ran along with his brothers, due to deteriorating health.
Last summer David also stepped down from the variety of business and political activities he was involved in, including the Koch Industries subsidiary Koch Chemical Technology and the Americans For Prosperity Foundation charity that largely encompasses the brothers' political work.
