Bill to outlaw distracted driving heads back to House for final approval
BATON ROUGE - A bill to outlaw distracted driving and encourage going hands-free is moving back to the House for final approval.
The bill overwhelmingly passed through the Senate. A bill to outlaw distracted driving, legislators say, could lower insurance rates for Louisiana.
If the bill passes, Louisiana would join thirty other states that have similar laws.
