Bill to establish rules for proposed St. George Community School System set for second reading
BATON ROUGE - A new bill that would establish rules for a school system for the City of St. George could let students cross district lines.
The bill, authored by State Senator Rick Edmonds, would see the St. George Community School System and East Baton Rouge Parish School System enter into an agreement allowing students in St. George to enroll in schools in East Baton Rouge.
Edmonds initially floated the idea of cross-district enrollment last month.
The bill could go before an education committee as early as Wednesday. If passed, voters would need to approve a constitutional amendment.
