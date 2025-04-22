69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bill to establish rules for proposed St. George Community School System set for second reading

1 hour 37 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, April 21 2025 Apr 21, 2025 April 21, 2025 10:32 PM April 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A new bill that would establish rules for a school system for the City of St. George could let students cross district lines. 

The bill, authored by State Senator Rick Edmonds, would see the St. George Community School System and East Baton Rouge Parish School System enter into an agreement allowing students in St. George to enroll in schools in East Baton Rouge.

Edmonds initially floated the idea of cross-district enrollment last month. 

Trending News

The bill could go before an education committee as early as Wednesday. If passed, voters would need to approve a constitutional amendment. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days