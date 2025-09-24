79°
Bill Cassidy celebrates the passage of President Trump's Working Families Tax Cut

1 hour 33 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, September 24 2025 Sep 24, 2025 September 24, 2025 1:13 PM September 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joshua Lennix

HAMMOND - U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy celebrated the passage of President Donald Trump's Working Families Tax Cut Act today.

The piece of legislation eliminated federal taxes on tips, directly benefiting Louisiana's service workers and small businesses. He held his celebration at Jeanie’s Restaurant in Hammond.

Cassidy met with employees and community members to discuss how the law will guarantee that tipped workers keep more of their earnings. Cassidy says many Louisianians depend on tips as part of their income and eliminating federal taxes on those earnings means workers will take home larger wages. 

"Louisiana waiters, waitresses, beauticians, and others depend on tips to support their families. Now they keep more of what they earn instead of sending it to Washington," Cassidy said. 

