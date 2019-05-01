Bill adds churches to Louisiana 'stand your ground' law

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana would expand its "stand your ground" law to protect people who use deadly force in churches, under a bill heading to the full House for debate.

The House criminal justice committee backed the measure in a 9-8 vote Wednesday, on a party line decision with Democrats entirely in opposition.

Rep. Beryl Amedee, a Republican from Houma, is proposing to add churches, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship to the list of locations where Louisiana residents can use deadly force "to prevent unlawful entry" or "compel an unlawful intruder to leave."

The list already includes a person's home, place of business and vehicle.

Amedee cited recent shootings at churches and synagogues. Democrats objected to widening gun laws.

Oklahoma enacted a similar expansion last year.