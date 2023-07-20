Bike paths in EBR to be expanded through the parish over next decade

BATON ROUGE - The Complete Streets Citizen's Advisory Committee rolled out a new master plan Thursday that would expand and improve bike paths throughout East Baton Rouge Parish in the next 10 years.

"It's possible for people to ride in town as it is now, but most people won't because they don't feel it's safe," Mark Martin, Vice Chair of the Complete Streets Citizen's Advisory Committee, said.

Martin said he's seen a huge increase in the efforts by BREC and the city to expand bicycle-friendly facilities in the past two years. He hopes the future will bring more safety and connectivity for bicyclists like him.

"If this momentum is maintained, over the next 10 years, there's going to be an astonishing beginning to a parish-wide system," he said.

The 10-year master plan includes future bike lanes on Florida Street, Airline Highway and Perkins Road from Southdowns to Siegen Lane. Martin says a bike path connecting North and South Baton Rouge is coming in the near future.

"There's already paths that are going east and west from the river out to the east, and we can build off of that, so it will be an inclusive, extensive system people can ride on more safely," he said.

You can view the full master plan here.