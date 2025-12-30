Big Time Rush cancels show in Baton Rouge, hopes to reschedule in future

BATON ROUGE - The band Big Time Rush said Tuesday they were cancelling their appearance in Baton Rouge on social media.

According to their statement, the group sustained prolonged injury and illness, resulting in them cancelling shows from Jan. 23 to Feb. 13, 2026. The group was set to perform in Baton Rouge on Feb. 10 at the Raising Canes River Center.

The Ticketmaster website said they would issue a refund within 14 to 21 days.