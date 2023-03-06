73°
Big rig stuck in French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities were stuck dealing with an 18-wheeler which wedged itself into a tight corner in the French Quarter Wednesday afternoon.
The truck's trailer was pinned against a balcony while the cab tried to turn from Barracks Street onto Burgundy Street, according to WWL-TV.
18-wheelers are not allowed in the French Quarter. The truck was later removed.
