Big rig stuck in French Quarter

7 years 1 month 1 week ago Wednesday, January 27 2016 Jan 27, 2016 January 27, 2016 4:06 PM January 27, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities were stuck dealing with an 18-wheeler which wedged itself into a tight corner in the French Quarter Wednesday afternoon.

The truck's trailer was pinned against a balcony while the cab tried to turn from Barracks Street onto Burgundy Street, according to WWL-TV.

18-wheelers are not allowed in the French Quarter. The truck was later removed.

