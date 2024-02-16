59°
Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Big College Basketball Matchups in the SEC! $$$
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton have the best bets for the biggest college basketball and NHL matchups!
Saturday
College Basketball:
LSU @ South Carolina: South Carolina -6.5
Texas A&M @ Alabama: Alabama -9.5
Marquette @ UCONN: UCONN -7.5
Trending News
NHL:
Los Angeles Kings @ Boston Bruins: Kings ML
Florida Panthers @ Tampa Bay Lightning: Lightning ML
Philadelphia Flyers @ New Jersey Devils: Flyers ML
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Black History Month: How a former slave became a political giant and...
-
2une In's Mia Monet celebrates national championship win with Dutchtown Griffins cheer...
-
Landry and legislature to meet Monday for special session: What's on the...
-
Bill proposed for upcoming special session would allow concealed carry without training,...
-
Valentines meals Feb 14 2024