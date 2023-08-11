Biden administration announces new carbon capture facilities planned for Louisiana, Texas

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Energy announced Friday morning that it would be investing up to $1.2 billion in new carbon air capture facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

These projects would create nearly 5,000 jobs in the two states and address legacy carbon emissions that have lingered in the atmosphere and affected the climate as well as fueled extreme weather.

Together, the two facilities, which would be located in Calcasieu Parish and Kleberg County, Texas, would eventually remove over 250 times more carbon dioxide in a year than the largest Direct Air Capture facility currently operating, according to the Department of Energy.

The facility planned for Calcasieu Parish, Project Cypress, would capture carbon directly from the atmosphere and store it permanently underground. Read more about Project Cypress below:

Battelle, in coordination with Climeworks Corporation and Heirloom Carbon Technologies, Inc., aims to capture more than 1 million metric tons of existing CO2 from the atmosphere each year and store it permanently deep underground. This hub intends to rely on Gulf Coast Sequestration for offtake and geologic storage of captured atmospheric CO2. The project is estimated to create approximately 2,300 jobs, with a goal to hire workers formerly employed by the fossil fuel industry for 10% of the overall workforce. Project Cypress will implement a robust two-way communication program with local communities and stakeholders to solicit input into the project while also generating new employment opportunities and advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility principles.

Read more about the investment and its goals on the Department of Energy's website here.