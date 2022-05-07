88°
Bicyclist killed in East Feliciana hit and run; police searching for driver
SLAUGHTER - Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a bicyclist in East Feliciana Parish late Friday night.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Zachary-Slaughter Highway near the parish line. Louisiana State Police said the victim, 46-year-old Michael Moredock of Shreveport, was riding in the righthand side of the northbound lane when he was struck from behind.
Moredock was thrown from his bike in the wreck and landed in a grassy area along the highway. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, police said.
State Police said officers are still looking for the driver responsible.
Anyone with information on that person's identity or whereabouts should contact authorities at (225)754-8500.
