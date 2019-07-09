86°
Latest Weather Blog
Beyonce to drop new original song from 'The Lion King'
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Beyoncé is dropping a new original song from Disney's live-action "The Lion King."
The song, "Spirit," is expected to get a push for Academy Award consideration.
A news release says the song comes at a pivotal moment for Nala, the character voiced by Beyoncé, in the film that comes out on July 18. She also co-wrote the song.
It's part of an album called "The Lion King: The Gift" that Beyoncé is executive producing and performing on along with other artists.
The collection is a companion to the main "Lion King" soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original.
Both soundtrack albums will be released July 19.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Multiple parishes providing sandbags ahead of potential heavy rain this weekend
-
I-10 car fire snarls traffic in Iberville Parish
-
Health fair: Making sure kids are healthy and ready for school
-
Teen killed, suspect arrested in New Roads Monday night shooting
-
Firearm, other items stolen in Central vehicle burglaries