$$$ Best Bets: The 12-team College Football Playoff begins!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

College Football:

Indiana @ Notre Dame: Indiana +7.5

Men's College Basketball:

Rider @ Pennsylvania: Pennsylvania -4.5

Delaware State @ Alabama State: Alabama State -5.5

Delaware @ St. Peter's: St. Peter's -2.5

Appalachian State @ North Texas: Appalachian State +11.5

Dayton @ Cincinnati: Dayton +3.5

Southern University @ Loyola Marymount: Southern University +7.5

NBA:

Hornets @ 76ers: Hornets +13.5

Bucks @ Cavaliers: o220.5 Total Points

Thunder @ Heat: Thunder -1.5

NHL:

Hurricanes @ Capitals: Hurricanes ML

Leafs @ Sabres: u6.5 Total Goals

Canadiens @ Red Wings: u6.5 Total Goals

Blues @ Panthers: Panthers -1.5

Utah Hockey Club @ Wild: o5.5 Total Goals

Rangers @ Stars: Stars ML

Saturday

College Football:

SMU @ Penn State: SMU +8.5

Clemson @ Texas: u52.5 Total Points

Tennessee @ Ohio State: Tennessee +7.5

NFL:

Texans @ Chiefs: Texans +3.5

Steelers @ Ravens: Steelers +7.5

Men's College Basketball:

Syracuse @ Maryland: Maryland -10.5

Connecticut @ Butler: Connecticut -5.5

Marquette @ Xavier: Marquette -3.5

UCLA @ North Carolina: North Carolina +1.5

Arizona State @ UMass: UMass +9.5

Purdue @ Auburn: Auburn -9.5

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

Sharks @ Oilers: Oilers -1.5

Sabres @ Bruins: o5.5 Total Goals

Wild @ Jets: Jets ML

Islanders @ Maple Leafs: Maple Leafs ML

Kraken @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights ML

Senators @ Canucks: o5.5 Total Goals

Sunday

NFL:

Eagles @ Commanders: Commanders +3.5

Cardinals @ Panthers: u47.5 Total Points

Lions @ Bears: Lions -6.5

Giants @ Falcons: u43.5 Total Points

Vikings @ Seahawks: Vikings -2.5

49ers @ Dolphins: Dolphins +1.5

Men's College Basketball:

TBD

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD