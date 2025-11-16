Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: NFL Week 11: Lions looking to upset on Sunday Night Football?
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL.
Friday
College Football:
Clemson @ Louisville: Louisville -2.5
Minnesota @ Oregon: Oregon -25.5
NBA:
76ers @ Pistons: o230.5 Total Points
Trail Blazers @ Rockets: Trail Blazers +8.5
Lakers @ Pelicans: Lakers -9.5
Clippers @ Mavericks: Mavericks +3.5
Warriors @ Spurs: Warriors +2.5
NHL:
Canucks @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes -1.5
Flyers @ Blues: o5.5 Total Goals
Islanders @ Mammoth: Mammoth ML
Saturday
College Football:
Notre Dame @ Pittsburgh: Notre Dame -12.5
Arkansas @ LSU: u57.5 Total Points
Oklahoma @ Alabama: Alabama -5.5
Iowa @ USC: Iowa +7.5
Texas @ Georgia: o49.5 Total Points
Mississippi State @ Missouri: u51.5 Total Points
NBA:
Grizzlies @ Cavaliers: u240.5 Total Points
Thunder @ Hornets: Thunder -17.5
Raptors @ Pacers: Pacers +6.5
Lakers @ Bucks: Lakers -1.5
Nuggets @ Timberwolves: Nuggets +3.5
NHL:
Ducks @ Wild: u6.5 Total Goals
Devils @ Capitals: Capitals ML
Sabres @ Red Wings: Red Wings ML
Bruins @ Canadiens: u6.5 Total Goals
Maple Leafs @ Blackhawks: Maple Leafs ML
Sharks @ Kraken: Kraken ML
Trending News
Sunday
NFL:
Commanders @ Dolphins: u47.5 Total Points
Packers @ Giants: Giants +7.5
Chargers @ Jaguars: Chargers -2.5
49ers @ Cardinals: 49ers -2.5
Ravens @ Browns: Ravens -6.5
Lions @ Eagles: Lions ML
NBA:
Clippers @ Celtics: Celtics -5.5
Kings @ Spurs: Kings +8.5
Nets @ Wizards: Wizards -2.5
Warriors @ Pelicans: Pelicans +10.5
Trail Blazers @ Mavericks: Trail Blazers -3.5
Bulls @ Jazz: Bulls -4.5
NHL:
Canucks @ Lightning: Lightning ML
Golden Knights @ Wild: u6.5 Total Goals
Red Wings @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Islanders @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tailgate on 2: LSU vs Ark & SU vs TX SU
-
Pokémon craze has collectors waiting outside stores hoping to win big
-
Get 2 moving: Adult tumbling classes at Get fit gym
-
INVESTIGATIVE: One stalking victim's mother speaks after man kills woman, sets himself...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Will Georgia crush Texas playoff...
Sports Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss