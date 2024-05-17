$$$ Best Bets: Never too early for NFL bets! $$$

Hunter McCann has the best bets for NFL futures, The Preakness, NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and NHL Playoffs!

2024 NFL Futures Bets:

Saints o7.5 wins in regular season

Cowboys u10.5 wins in regular season

Malik Nabers o840.5 receiving yards in regular season

Friday

NBA:

Knicks @ Pacers: Knicks +6

MLB:

Nationals @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5

Rays @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML

Padres @ Braves: Braves -1.5

College Baseball:

Missouri @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State -1.5

South Carolina @ Tennessee: Tennessee -1.5

Alabama @ Auburn: Alabama ML

NHL:

Panthers @ Bruins: Panthers ML

Stars @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML

Saturday

The Preakness Stakes:

Catching Freedom to Win

Tuscan Gold to Win

NBA:

Thunder @ Mavericks: Mavericks -4

NHL:

Canucks @ Oilers: Oilers ML

MLB:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD

Sunday

NBA: Timberwolves @ Nuggets: Nuggets -4.5 MLB: TBD College Baseball: TBD NHL: TBD