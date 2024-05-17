78°
$$$ Best Bets: Never too early for NFL bets! $$$

Friday, May 17 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann
Hunter McCann has the best bets for NFL futures, The Preakness, NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and NHL Playoffs!
2024 NFL Futures Bets:
Saints o7.5 wins in regular season
Cowboys u10.5 wins in regular season
Malik Nabers o840.5 receiving yards in regular season

Friday

NBA:

Knicks @ Pacers: Knicks +6

MLB:

Nationals @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5

Rays @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML

Padres @ Braves: Braves -1.5

College Baseball:

Missouri @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State -1.5

South Carolina @ Tennessee: Tennessee -1.5

Alabama @ Auburn: Alabama ML

NHL:

Panthers @ Bruins: Panthers ML

Stars @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML

Saturday

The Preakness Stakes:

Catching Freedom to Win

Tuscan Gold to Win

NBA:

Thunder @ Mavericks: Mavericks -4

NHL:

Canucks @ Oilers: Oilers ML

MLB:

TBD

College Baseball: 

TBD

Sunday

NBA:
 
Timberwolves @ Nuggets: Nuggets -4.5
 
 
MLB: 
 
TBD
 
College Baseball: 
 
TBD
NHL: 
 
TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

