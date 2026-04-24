$$$ Best Bets: NBA & NHL Playoffs

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for MLB, college baseball, the NBA and NHL!

Friday



MLB:

Phillies @ Royals: u9.5 Total Runs

Angels @ Royals: Royals ML

Pirates @ Brewers: Paul Skenes o6.5 Strikeouts

Nationals @ White Sox: u9.5 Total Runs

Athletics @ Rangers: Rangers ML

Cubs @ Dodgers: o8.5 Total Runs

College Baseball:

Alabama @ Tennessee:

LSU @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State -1.5

Virginia @ Pittsburgh: Virginia ML

Oklahoma @ Auburn: o9.5 Total Runs

Georgia @ Ole Miss: u11.5 Total Runs

Southern Miss @ South Alabama: Southern Miss ML

NBA:

Celtics @ 96ers: Celtics -7.5

Lakers @ Rockets: Lakers +9.5

Spurs @ Trail Blazers: Spurs -2.5





NHL:

Lightning @ Canadiens: Lightning ML

Golden Knights @ Mammoth: Golden Knights ML

Oilers @ Ducks: Ducks ML

Saturday



MLB:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD











Sunday

MLB:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD