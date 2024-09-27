Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 5: A red-hot South Alabama offense enters Death Valley! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the MLB and the WNBA playoffs!
Friday
College Football:
Virginia Tech @ Miami: Miami -16.5
Washington @ Rutgers: Washington +1.5
MLB:
White Sox @ Tigers: Tigers ML
Phillies @ Nationals: Phillies ML
Pirates @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Royals @ Braves: Braves ML
Dodgers @ Rockies: Dodgers ML
Athletics @ Mariners: Mariners ML
Saturday
College Football:
Kentucky @ Ole Miss: Ole Miss -16.5
Maryland @ Indiana: Indiana -6.5
Louisville @ Notre Dame: Notre Dame -6.5
Oklahoma @ Auburn: u45.5 Total Points
Georgia @ Alabama: Georgia ML
South Alabama @ LSU: South Alabama +22.5
MLB:
Pirates @ Yankees: Skenes o6.5 Strikeouts
Reds @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Phillies @ Nationals: Phillies -1.5
Cardinals @ Giants: Giants ML
Dodgers @ Rockies: Dodgers -1.5
Rangers @ Angels: Rangers ML
Sunday
NFL:
Rams @ Bears: o40.5 Total Points
Bengals @ Panthers: u46.5 Total Points
Broncos @ Jets: Broncos +7.5
Commanders @ Cardinals: Commanders +3.5
Browns @ Raiders: u37.5 Total Points
Chiefs @ Chargers: Chargers +7.5
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
Aces @ Liberty: Liberty -3.5
Sun @ Lynx: Sun +4.5
