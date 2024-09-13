Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 3: SEC Play Begins! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the MLB and the WNBA!
Friday
College Football:
UNLV @ Kansas: Kansas -8.5
Arizona @ Kansas State: Kansas State -6.5
MLB:
Mets @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Orioles @ Tigers: Orioles ML
Red Sox @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Rays @ Guardians: Guardians ML
Cubs @ Rockies: Cubs ML
Astros @ Angels: Astros -1.5
WNBA:
Mystics @ Dream: Dream -4
Aces @ Fever: Aces -4.5
Sky @ Lynx: o157 Total Points
Storm @ Wings: Wings +11.5
Sun @ Mercury: Sun -9.5
Saturday
College Football:
LSU @ South Carolina: South Carolina +7.5
Texas A&M @ Florida: u48.5 Total Points
Tulane @ Oklahoma: Tulane +14.5
Notre Dame @ Purdue: Notre Dame -6.5
Ole Miss @ Wake Forest: Ole Miss -20.5
Georgia @ Kentucky: Georgia -23.5
MLB:
Red Sox @ Yankees: u8.5 Total Runs
Orioles @ Tigers: Orioles ML
Athletics @ White Sox: Athletics ML
Dodgers @ Braves:u7.5 Total Runs
Cubs @ Rockies: Cubs ML
Rangers @ Mariners: Mariners ML
Sunday
NFL:
Buccaneers @ Lions: u51.5 Total Points
Browns @ Jaguars: Jaguars -2.5
Chargers @ Panthers: Chargers -4.5
Raiders @ Ravens: Ravens -8.5
Colts @ Packers: Colts -2.5
Giants @ Commanders: Commanders ML
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
