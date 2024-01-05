57°
Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football National Championship $$$
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the first best bets of the new year with picks for the College Football National Championship and the NFL.
College Football National Championship:
Washington +4.5
Over 54.5 Total Points
SGP (+721)
J.J. McCarthy o190.5 Passing Yards
Trending News
Michael Penix, Jr. o291.5 Passing Yards
Blake Corum u105.5 Rushing Yards
Rome Odunze o89.5 Receiving Yards
Week 18 of the NFL:
Saints -3
Lions -3
Texans -1.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Garbage truck machinery gets tangled in electric wires on Lorri Burgess Avenue
-
The new posted speed limit on I-10 West is 45 mph, but...
-
Potential development on Burbank Drive gets pushback
-
Crews preparing to overlay Airline Highway in Prairieville; overnight work begins Sunday
-
New Year's Day violence underscores problems with juvenile justice