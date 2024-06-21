$$$ Best Bets: An all-SEC showdown in the College World Series Finals $$$

Hunter McCann has the best bets for MLB matchups, the College World Series Finals and the Stanley Cup Finals!

College World Series Finals:

Tennessee to win series against Texas A&M

Friday

Stanley Cup Finals:

Panthers @ Oilers: Oilers ML

MLB:

Diamondbacks @ Phillies: Phillies ML

Brewers @ Padres: Padres ML

Twins @ Athletics: Twins -1.5

Saturday

MLB:

Orioles @ Astros: Orioles -1.5

Braves @ Yankees: Yankees ML

Angels @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5

Sunday

MLB:

TBD