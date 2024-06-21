87°
$$$ Best Bets: An all-SEC showdown in the College World Series Finals $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for MLB matchups, the College World Series Finals and the Stanley Cup Finals!
College World Series Finals:
Tennessee to win series against Texas A&M
Friday
Stanley Cup Finals:
Panthers @ Oilers: Oilers ML
MLB:
Diamondbacks @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Brewers @ Padres: Padres ML
Twins @ Athletics: Twins -1.5
Saturday
MLB:
Orioles @ Astros: Orioles -1.5
Braves @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Angels @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5
Sunday
MLB:
TBD
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
