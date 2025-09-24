BESE can take over Baker schools that consistently underperform, 1st Circuit rules

BAKER — A state appeals court said Wednesday that Louisiana education officials can take over a pair of Baker schools that have received "F" grades in statewide assessments.

A panel of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal reversed a Baton Rouge judge's decision preventing the state from taking over Baker Middle and Baker Heights Elementary. The three judges on the panel ruled unanimously that Judge Tarvald Smith didn't follow what lawmakers intended.

Until Smith intervened, the state school officials had wanted to let Indiana-based GEO Academies to step in. After the ruling was released, The Advocate reported Wednesday that the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education currently has no plans to intervene because classes have already started for 2025-26.

A second lawsuit claims BESE didn't properly put the takeovers on its agenda last spring. Special Judge Mike McDonald said the agenda item could have been more clear but that BESE didn't break the law. The Baker School District has a separate appeal pending.

Under state law, BESE can take over persistently poor schools.