Berwick Police arrest Texas man accused of rape

Monday, November 24 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BERWICK — A Texas man was arrested in Berwick after he allegedly raped someone. 

Marco Trevino, 33, was arrested on third-degree rape charges on Friday after Berwick Police were tipped off to a sexual assault complaint by St. Mary Parish deputies. 

Police later learned that the sexual assault happened early Friday morning in the Berwick area, eventually identifying Trevino, a West Laco, Texas, man, as a suspect. 

As of Monday, he remains behind bars pending a bond hearing, police said.

