Berwick parents who let children drive golfcarts and ATVs will now be ticketed, police say

BERWICK — Parents who let their children drive golf carts and ATVs throughout Berwick without a license will now receive a traffic ticket, police say.

The Berwick Police Department said Tuesday that they have noticed children once again operating golf carts and ATVs throughout the Berwick area.

Officers reminded parents that this ordinance protects everyone, as minors are not properly trained to safely navigate the road, and, in many instances, disregard traffic laws causing near-miss accidents.

Parents are also encouraged to be responsible and not let children drive any of these vehicles without a license, any child's parent who is caught doing this will be issued a traffic ticket.

Berwick Police advise parents to not allow children to break the law and protect the community by following the rules of the road.