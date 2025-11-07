83°
Belle Rose man arrested after traffic incident involving dirt bikes led to chase

3 hours 6 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, November 07 2025 Nov 7, 2025 November 07, 2025 12:48 PM November 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BELLE ROSE - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Belle Rose man on multiple charges after a traffic incident involving dirt bikes led to a chase. 

Tyrik Fabian Jones, 27, was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated flight from an officer, after he and another person allegedly fled from deputies on dirt bikes Thursday afternoon, APSO said.

Deputies said Jones crashed his bike after crossing the La. 70 Bridge and continued on foot before being caught, but the other biker escaped into a cane field.

Jones is still in the Assumption Parish Detention Center pending a bond hearing. 

