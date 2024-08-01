94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Belle of Baton Rouge to host career fairs throughout August

BATON ROUGE - The Belle of Baton Rouge will host a series of career fairs throughout August to fill immediate openings for table games, security and casino operations positions.

The event is taking place on the first floor of the Belle of Baton Rouge administrative offices at 103 France Street. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age and bring their resume or information. 

Below are all dates and times for each fair:

August 3 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

August 8 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 

August 10 from 12:00 noon - 7:00 p.m. 

August 15 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. 

August 17 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.  

Free parking is available in the parking garage located on South River Road. More information is available here.

