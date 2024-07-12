Bayou Motor Fest revving its way downtown this weekend

BATON ROUGE - The annual Bayou Motor Fest Car Show is revving its way into the weekend.

The event will be 12p-6p on Saturday the 13th at the Raising Canes River Center downtown.

Over 100 cars and motorcycles will be present.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids and can be purchased online.