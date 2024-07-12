90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bayou Motor Fest revving its way downtown this weekend

3 hours 49 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, July 12 2024 Jul 12, 2024 July 12, 2024 8:42 AM July 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - The annual Bayou Motor Fest Car Show is revving its way into the weekend.

The event will be 12p-6p on Saturday the 13th at the Raising Canes River Center downtown.

Over 100 cars and motorcycles will be present.

Trending News

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids and can be purchased online.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days