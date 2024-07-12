90°
Latest Weather Blog
Bayou Motor Fest revving its way downtown this weekend
BATON ROUGE - The annual Bayou Motor Fest Car Show is revving its way into the weekend.
The event will be 12p-6p on Saturday the 13th at the Raising Canes River Center downtown.
Over 100 cars and motorcycles will be present.
Trending News
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids and can be purchased online.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bayou Motor Fest revving its way downtown this weekend
-
Detectives release video of drive-by shooting, hoping to find suspects
-
Inconclusive meeting to decide on superintendent leads to racism allegations, chaos
-
Parents of Central Highschool student killed in car crash tell their story...
-
Judge tosses ex-BRPD officer suit against Black Lives Matter protester