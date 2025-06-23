Baton Rouge youth choir is redefining traditional Sunday morning worship

BATON ROUGE — Ablaze Youth Choir at United Christian Faith Ministries is redefining traditional Sunday morning worship.

The group has more than 80 members in its choir, and they bring a different vibe to Sunday morning worship.

"When we come, we’re doing a remix, maybe music changes, but it’s all for the glory of God all in our own unique way,” said member Mark Ellis Jr.

By remixing traditional worship songs, Ablaze said they are drawing in a younger crowd and making church more appealing.

“We try to incorporate a lot of energy and just like have a fire for the Lord, and I think that’s really attractive to this generation and pulls them in," said member Madelyn Ellis. "They want to get excited and dance in church and to sing and not feel ashamed.”

The youth choir performs every fourth Sunday of the month for the congregation, but they have spread their spirit beyond the church walls through social media.

Member Samarah Hayes said the faith-based content is not what typical teenagers would be posting on social media, but she's proud of the work her group is doing.

"Being able to display that not being ashamed, being able to be up here and knowing that I'm putting my faith all in God," Hayes said.

Member Tre Alston said the group gets their creative ideas from God.

“It’s a lot of just hearing from God, hearing from the Holy Spirit and that’s how we typically create our content. It’s the reason why it has so much influence,” said Alston.

Ablaze has gained social media attention for posting their performances and recently won the Black Christian Influencers Gen Z Influencer of the Year award.

Group member Vuiron Carter said they have received a lot of positive reactions and even gained attention from Gospel artists like Tye Tribbet and Kirk Franklin.

"I just feel like it has been really good for our ministry and our choir as well because that allows more people to be drawn to this ministry that we're doing," Carter said.

The group said it’s not just about praise and worship, but bringing people to know Christ.

“This is not just worship, this is also evangelism. We’re also trying to reach the souls of the people who don’t in our generation,” said member Joshua Ricard Jr.

Members said they hope to continue being a light and spreading the message to the youth to be “Ablaze” for Christ.

“You can live a Godly lifestyle and still have so much fun serving him so the faster and the younger you get it, the better,” Mark said.

The group will be releasing an album in July.