Baton Rouge woodworking program offers teens a safe alternative amid rising juvenile violence

BATON ROUGE - More than 200 teenagers have been arrested on violent crime charges in East Baton Rouge Parish in just the first half of the year, and several groups are stepping in with programs aimed at giving young people a different path.

Baton Rouge police report arresting 203 juveniles by the halfway point of the year, including 40 on firearm charges and three for murder. In the past six months, 11 juveniles have been killed in homicides across the parish.

The BUILD program, run by Mid City Redevelopment Alliance, is working to combat this rise in youth violence. It's where teens spend their summer learning woodworking skills in a structured environment. Executive Director Dexter N. Jackson said the idea behind it is straightforward.

"It is a particularly hot summer in Baton Rouge. There is a lot of youth violence, but truthfully, it's a very simple answer. You got to give kids something to do," Jackson said. "If you don't want them to do the bad thing, you got to give them something good to do."

Jackson said the program focuses on youth workforce development, giving teens the chance to learn skills they can use in their communities.

"You know, there's always hope. You know, there's like, you know, light in dark places. I feel like, you know, coming here, it makes me feel like I am more than what I like, people say about me outside of here. And it's like a safe haven for other kids to express their creative genius and process," Eric Wright, a recent Liberty Magnet High School graduate, said.

Jquan Williams, a 19-year-old who attends Scotlandville Magnet High School, said the hands-on work keeps him focused.

"It's helped me stay out of trouble by me being proactive, not being idle, no procrastination, keeping my mental state focused and just learning new skills like building controller holders and toolboxes and learning how to hammer and nail," Williams said.

The program also connects with Collegiate Academy during the school year, and Jackson said the organization is open to bringing the woodworking program to more schools and communities. The program has a few slots remaining, and parents can sign up by clicking this link.