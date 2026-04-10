Baton Rouge woman accused of stealing from elderly LaPlace couple she was hired to care for

LAPLACE — A Baton Rouge woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing from an elderly LaPlace couple she was hired to take care of, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 34-year-old Demyra Willis of Baton Rouge was hired as an in-home healthcare worker by the victim's son to help his 82-year-old father care for his ailing wife in April 2024. In May 2024, the victim's son was notified by the bank about fraudulent activity on his father's checking account.

According to deputies, between April 15, 2024, and May 6, 2024, Willis allegedly forged and cashed checks she made payable to herself, withdrawing $3,250 from the victim's account.

Willis was arrested and booked in the St. John Parish jail on several charges, including 12 counts of exploitation of the infirmed, 12 counts of forgery, 12 counts of bank fraud and 12 counts of identity theft.

Willis is being held under an $80,169 bond.