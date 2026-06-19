Baton Rouge watch party celebrates USA soccer win over Australia

BATON ROUGE — Fans gathered at Somewhere Neighborhood Bar on Third Street in downtown Baton Rouge to watch the U.S. soccer team take on Australia.

The Americans came away with a 2-0 win in Seattle, securing a spot in the next round of the World Cup.

The U.S. team has one more group play game, set for next Thursday night in Los Angeles against Turkey.