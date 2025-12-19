57°
Baton Rouge tennis veteran named USTA Southern Captain of the Year
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge's Wilbert "Doc" Whitfield has been named the inaugural Southern Captain of the Year for the United States Tennis Association.
Whitfield has served as a USTA League captain for 14 years, leading 87 teams, a news release from USTA says.
He has also played on USTA teams for 37 years.
Whitfield’s nomination will be submitted for the USTA Captain of the Year award that will be presented in January.
