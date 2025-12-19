57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge tennis veteran named USTA Southern Captain of the Year

44 minutes 55 seconds ago Friday, December 19 2025 Dec 19, 2025 December 19, 2025 9:25 AM December 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge's Wilbert "Doc" Whitfield has been named the inaugural Southern Captain of the Year for the United States Tennis Association.

Whitfield has served as a USTA League captain for 14 years, leading 87 teams, a news release from USTA says. 

He has also played on USTA teams for 37 years. 

Whitfield’s nomination will be submitted for the USTA Captain of the Year award that will be presented in January.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days