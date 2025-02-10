64°
Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra to host "Anti-Valentine's Day Concert" on Wednesday

By: Jayda Morris

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is hosting a “Bad Romance: An Anti-Valentine’s Day Concert” on Wednesday and Thursday.

The event will take place at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium as part of the orchestra’s “Concerts in the Cosmos” series. The orchestra will perform an ensemble of iconic break-up songs such as Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” and Adele’s “Someone Like You." 

The concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. and last about an hour. Tickets are $40 to $60 depending on seating zone. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, click here. 

