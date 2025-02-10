64°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra to host "Anti-Valentine's Day Concert" on Wednesday
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is hosting a “Bad Romance: An Anti-Valentine’s Day Concert” on Wednesday and Thursday.
The event will take place at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium as part of the orchestra’s “Concerts in the Cosmos” series. The orchestra will perform an ensemble of iconic break-up songs such as Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” and Adele’s “Someone Like You."
Trending News
The concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. and last about an hour. Tickets are $40 to $60 depending on seating zone. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighbors say 'dangerous, unsightly' drainage design could cause liability
-
US Army Corps of Engineers: Comite River Diversion will take longer than...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Mismanagement at Impact Charter School funded CEO's extravagant lifestyle
-
LSU gymnastics stays focused on "self" with big showdown looming
-
One person shot along North 39th Street