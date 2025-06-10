Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus to join legendary singer in New Orleans Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS - The Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus will be performing with internationally acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli in New Orleans on Tuesday evening.

The Symphony Chorus will be joining the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra for the 8 p.m. performance.

Tickets can be purchased here.

2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's chorusmaster David Shaler Tuesday morning.