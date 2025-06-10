89°
Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus to join legendary singer in New Orleans Tuesday

Tuesday, June 10 2025
By: Abigail Whitam

NEW ORLEANS - The Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus will be performing with internationally acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli in New Orleans on Tuesday evening.

The Symphony Chorus will be joining the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra for the 8 p.m. performance.

2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's chorusmaster David Shaler Tuesday morning.

