84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Rougarou owner purchases Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators

3 hours 52 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 1:25 PM September 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Gumbeaux Gators

BATON ROUGE - The owner of the Baton Rouge Rougarou, Ronnie Rantz, has bought the minor league baseball team in Lake Charles, the Gumbeaux Gators. 

Rantz is a former LSU baseball player, the Chairman of the Louisiana State Athletic Commission and the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2016. 

Trending News

Both the Rougarou and the Gumbeaux Gators are in the Texas Collegiate League, a wooden bat summer baseball league for still-eligible college players. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days