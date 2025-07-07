74°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Rougarou defeat Seguin River Monsters in both games Sunday
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Rougarou hosted the Seguin River Monsters on Sunday evening for a double header. Each game lasted 7 innings.
The Rougarou took the lead in the bottom of the third by scoring four runs.
The River Monsters tried to catch up, scoring two runs of their own, but a solo home run by Matthew Keller would seal the victory for the Rougarou.
The Rougarou win game one 5-2 and then turned around to win game two, 6-2.
Trending News
They are back at home at Pete Goldsby Field on Tuesday to face the Acadiana Cane Cutters at 7 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana crews assisting in Texas response to catastrophic flooding
-
Baton Rouge baseball team steps up for Texas floods
-
BRPD searching for two people accused of scamming elderly person out of...
-
St. Gabriel Police officer stabbed to death; police chief says he was...
-
Death toll in central Texas flash floods rises to 70 as sheriff...