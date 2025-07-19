Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back, see which local favorites are participating

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back with over 50 restaurants from St. Francisville to Donaldsonville.

Restaurant Week is a bi-annual event hosted by Dig Baton Rouge in which participating local eateries offer fixed multi-course menus at a discounted price.

Dig Baton Rouge started the event as a way to boost local dining during typically slower times of the year, according to their website. They put on two Restaurant Weeks each year, one in the summer and one in the winter.

This summer's Restaurant Week will run from July 21-26. 54 Baton-Rouge-area restaurants have signed up so far, with likely more to come before the week begins.

Dig Baton Rouge also uses the event as a way to give back to the community. For every Instagram post with the hashtag #eatbr, a $2 donation will be made to The Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation, Louisiana Hospitality Foundation and the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society. Each participating restaurant will also have a Baton Rouge Food Bank bin for patrons to donate canned goods.

Here's the current list of participating restaurants:

Baton Rouge

- Stroubes Seafood and Steaks

- The Gregory

- Capital City Grill

- Schlittz and Giggles Downtown

- Cecelia Creole Bistro

- The Colonel's Club

- Elsie's Plate and Pie

- Luna Cocina

- Frankie's Dawg House

- Doe's Eat Place

- 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails

- Rocca Pizzeria

- Acme Oyster House

- Burgersmith on Perkins at Acadian

- Burgersmith on Highland at Old Perkins

- Brasserie Byronz

- Solera

- Soji

- Modesto

- Spoke & Hub

- Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Tio Javi's

- Albasha at Citiplace

- Mike Anderson's on Lee Drive

- Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- City Pork on Jefferson

- City Pork on Perkins

- Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine

- La Contea

- SoLou

- Pizza Art Wine

- Veracruz

- Drusilla Seafood

- Tallulah

- The Plantry Cafe

- Cheesecake Bistro

- Nino's

- Rouj Creole

- Bin 77 Bistro and Sidebar

- Bistro Byronz on Perkins

- Pizza Byronz

- Jasmine's on the Bayou

- Portobello's Grill

- The Bayou Affect

- Bullfish Bistro

- Ruffino's Restaurant

- Proverbial Wine Bistro

Prairieville

- Mike Anderson's

Denham Springs

- Burgersmith at Juban Crossing

Gonzales

- Mike Anderson's

- Library Wine and Provisions

Donaldsonville

- The Grapevine Cafe

St. Francisville

- Proud Mary's Speakeasy

- Restaurant 1796

Each restaurant's special menu for the week can be found on Dig Baton Rouge's website.