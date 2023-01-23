Baton Rouge restaurant adds in 'fishy' flair for carnival season

BATON ROUGE - It's a sushi lover's dream.

This colorful oval-shaped sushi roll is Rock-N-Sake's own little twist on carnival season.

"I was seeing sushi burgers, sushi tacos, sushi burritos, and stuff like that and I didn't want to copy off them, so I thought sushi king cake," said Dirk Dantin, executive chef and owner of the restaurant.

He created the sushi king cake in 2018, and it's been a hot seller ever since.

"Little snow crab, cream cheese optional, it's got tuna, salmon, avocado, yellowtail, spicy tuna. We put all of our house sauces on the side. We put all of our best-selling rolls to get everyone satisfied."

The giant roll feeds about eight people and takes only 20 minutes to make.

"There are so many traditional king cakes out there, why not go untraditional?"

It's perfect for any party.

"Showing up with a sushi king cake at a party, or at your office lunch that no one's expecting, it's an eye opener. If people haven't heard of it, it's definitely something that's the conversation piece that's the lunch or the dinner."

The fishy cakes are $100 and available throughout the carnival season.