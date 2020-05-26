72°
Baton Rouge reducing fines for traffic violations through July

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Traffic citations incurred over the next two months will result in a lesser fine and will not affect your driving record, the city announced Tuesday. 

The Clerk of Court's Office announced that all city court traffic violations not involving an accident will be amended to a non-moving violation. The decision is in response to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

The fine will be $124 per violation, and it will not affect your record nor your insurance. If the citation involves speeding in a school zone, it will still be a reduced violation but will cost $215 instead. 

The change will remain in effect until July 31, 2020.

Anyone with questions about their traffic ticket can contact 225-389-3119.

Report a Typo

