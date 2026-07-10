Baton Rouge police seek public help identifying Plank Road Family Dollar robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspect entered the Family Dollar store in the 2300 block of Plank Road at around 7:25 p.m. on June 28. He approached the checkout counter acting like a customer before pulling out a firearm and demanding the cashier open the register.

When the cashier refused, the suspect left the store with the merchandise he had brought to the counter. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity can contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.