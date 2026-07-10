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Baton Rouge police seek public help identifying Plank Road Family Dollar robbery suspect

2 hours 8 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2026 Jul 9, 2026 July 09, 2026 10:08 PM July 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspect entered the Family Dollar store in the 2300 block of Plank Road at around 7:25 p.m. on June 28. He approached the checkout counter acting like a customer before pulling out a firearm and demanding the cashier open the register.

When the cashier refused, the suspect left the store with the merchandise he had brought to the counter. No injuries were reported.

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Anyone with information on the suspect's identity can contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

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