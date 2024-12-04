Baton Rouge Police searching for man missing since November

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man who has been missing since late November.

Jarvis Morton, 46, was last seen in the 1900 block of Mission Drive on Nov. 22.

Morton is a 6'1" tall Black man with a low haircut and a thin beard.

Anyone with information on Morton’s location is asked to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225)389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.