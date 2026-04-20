Baton Rouge Police looking for armed robbery suspect, ask for public's help

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have asked the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

BRPD shared photos of an individual who they say used a gun to rob an employee at a local business and then ran away. No one was hurt.

Police said the robbery happened around 8:45 p.m. on February 16 along Brightside Drive, near Alvin Dark Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.