Baton Rouge Police Homicide detectives investigating shooting that left one dead

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting occurred around 12:18 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Divincenti Drive near Plank Road near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

There, officers found Kyland Hamilton, 22, inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the department.

Hamilton was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.