Baton Rouge Police ask for assistance in finding missing woman

BATON ROUGE — Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Keyire Nashea Wright, 23, was last seen on Cypress Street wearing a light gray sweater, light colored pants with a white stripe on the side, a black scarf on her head and no shoes. 

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Wright should contact 911. 

