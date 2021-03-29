65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge police arrest alleged bank robber tied to multiple heists

5 hours 54 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, March 29 2021 Mar 29, 2021 March 29, 2021 2:55 PM March 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A suspected bank robber was caught in East Baton Rouge within hours of a robbery in another parish. 

Police said the Pelican State Credit Union in Denham Springs was targeted Monday morning. Staff set off a silent panic alarm, which called police to the scene.

Investigators said a man, identified as Shawn Debourbon, entered the building with a gun and demanded the bank tellers give him money. He fled the business before officers arrived but was captured by BRPD a short while later.

BRPD believes Debourbon also carried out a robbery at a bank on S Sherwood Forest Boulevard earlier this month

Debourbon was booked in East Baton Rouge Parish and will be turned over to authorities in Livingston Parish to face additional charges there. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days