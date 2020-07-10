85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge OMV closed until further notice

3 hours 5 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 July 10, 2020 5:59 PM July 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Office of Motor Vehicles on Independence Blvd. will be closed until further notice. 

Starting Friday, July 10 the Baton Rouge OMV located at 7979 Independence Blvd near Government Street will be temporarily closed.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days