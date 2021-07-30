Baton Rouge nursing home hit hard by COVID-19 puts a stop to visitations

BATON ROUGE - It's been a tough week at Capital Oaks Nursing and Rehab Center, with the pandemic taking its toll on the facility once again.

Workers say a total of seven employees and two residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Three employees have since recovered, but the outbreak has prompted the facility to close its doors to visitors.

"We're mandating that until we can go two solid weeks without any positive cases within the facility," said Todd Ford, the nursing home administrator.

It's a heartbreaking decision, one Ford says was made to keep people safe.

"I think the hardest thing is residents not being able to see their loved ones. That's hard for us to see that. We want them to spend as much time with their loved ones as they can. Unfortunately, due to something we can't see or touch, it has created a monster for us," Ford said.

Out of those who tested positive, workers say only four were vaccinated. Ford says about 90 percent of their residents got the shot, but the challenge lies with inoculating staff.

"But, I will say this. Since this uptick has occurred, we're having a lot more employees step up and get the vaccination. I think it's because they finally realize this is a big deal," Ford said.

Ford says they're doing everything they can to stop the spread. Workers are taking preventative measures such as wearing masks and performing weekly testing.

Ford says if no one tests positive for the virus over the next week, they will welcome visitors back to the facility.