Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge native sisters' reality TV show 'Love Thy Nader' starts this week
BATON ROUGE — A reality series starring Baton Rouge natives Brooks Nader and her three sisters is premiering this week on TV and streaming.
Brooks Nader, a model who appeared as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model, and her sisters Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane will have their series, "Love Thy Nader," premiere Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Freeform before the entire series drops on Hulu on Wednesday.
The show will chronicle the sisters' careers as fashion influencers in New York City.
"Growing up in such a strict Christian household, we had a lot of rules," Brooks Nader, an Episcopal School of Baton Rouge alumna, said in a trailer for the series. "The most important rule: Take care of your sisters."
The sisters appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday to promote the show.
The Nader sisters are also the granddaughters of Sam Nader, the longest-serving member of the LSU football staff.
