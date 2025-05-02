Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge native, Episcopal track athlete crowned Miss Louisiana's Teen 2025
MONROE — A Baton Rouge native won this year's Miss Louisiana's Teen 2025 pageant.
An Episcopal junior, Virginia Kirkpatrick, was crowned this year's pageant winner on Sunday at a ceremony in Monroe.
Kirkpatrick was previously crowned Miss Louisiana Port City Teen, qualifying her for a spot in the Miss Louisiana's Teen pageant. Kirkpatrick is also a track athlete at Episcopal, competing in multiple events, including the hurdles.
"Virginia, I am so proud of you and cannot wait to watch you shine throughout this year. You have such a bright light, a kind heart, and the passion to lead and inspire others. I know you will represent our organization with so much grace and love," Miss Louisiana 2024 Olivia Grace George said in reaction to the news of Kirkpatrick's win. "This is only the beginning of an incredible journey, and I am cheering you on every step of the way!"
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Jedi of all ages invited to LASM for May the Fourth event...
-
French Settlement High basketball program fundraising with 'Bring Your Mom to Prom'...
-
2une In Previews: Youth Day at the Capitol with Daughters Beyond Incarceration
-
Angel Reese returns to Baton Rouge, PMAC with Chicago Sky game against...
-
GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship hosting 9th annual Derby Day fundraiser this weekend
Sports Video
-
Dutchtown softball is headed to the state semifinals for the first time...
-
Catholic High baseball shuts out John Curtis Christian in game one of...
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
LSU baseball rolling with confidence after big week
-
Brusly baseball and softball in pursuit of state title