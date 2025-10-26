Baton Rouge native C'Zavian Teasett of Grambling State injured in game against Jackson State

LAS VEGAS - Grambling State University quarterback C'Zavian Teasett, a Baton Rouge native, left in an ambulance during the fourth quarter against Jackson State in Las Vegas on Saturday, according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger.

Teasett went down after being hit during a 9-yard run with less than two minutes left in the game.

After lying motionless on the field after the impact, Teasett began speaking again and was put into an ambulance.

After the 26-24 victory, Grambling State coach Mickey Joseph sent prayers to Teasett and his family during his postgame news conference.

"When you lose him to injury like this, it hurts you," Joseph said. "It's a bittersweet win. We would trade it for a healthy (Teasett)."

Teasett graduated from Scotlandville High School in Baton Rouge in 2023 and has completed 111 of 196 passes for 1,297 yards so far this season.

There is currently no update on Teasett's condition.