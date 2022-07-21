Baton Rouge mayor proposes pay raises for police, other city-parish employees

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge mayor-president announced a proposal to raise wages for city-parish employees, namely law enforcement.

According to a statement from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office, Baton Rouge police officers would see the biggest increase: a seven-percent bump. Firefighters and other employees across the parish would see a five-percent raise.

“This increase serves as an investment in public safety and the community by retaining skilled talent here in Baton Rouge. As Mayor-President, growing and sustaining our police force and all city-parish departments has been, and continues to be, one of my top priorities. If we are going to get a handle on our challenges, we must have qualified, well-trained, and knowledgeable staff in all departments,” Mayor Broome said in a statement.

The proposal will be introduced at next week's metro council meeting. If approved, it would go into effect Sept. 10.

BRPD saw two separate pay increases, each around three percent, last year as the city-parish said it was working to make police pay more competitive with other agencies.

The increase would mark the first city-parish-wide wage increase since 2015.